Missing: 16 year-old Kiely Rodni

OAN Newsroom

Updated 9:15 AM PT – Friday, August 12, 2022

The city of Truckee, located near Lake Tahoe in California, is still reeling from the disappearance of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni.

As #PCSO detectives continue to investigate Kiely’s disappearance and follow up on multiple leads, Kiely Rodni’s mother, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, has a plea to the community. If anyone has any information where Kiely may be, please call our tip line: (530) 581-6320, Option 7. pic.twitter.com/kx4ZBVnrwu — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) August 8, 2022

Search parties continued this week, consisting of volunteers from all over Placer County. Angela Musallam, from the Placer County Sheriffs office, talked about the search for Rodni during a press conference.

“We want to leave no stone unturned,” announced Musallam. “We take this case, just like any other missing persons case, extremely seriously. Kiely is considered to be highly at risk right now because she is a minor and she is missing”

Kiely went missing after attending a party at the Prosser Family Campground on Friday, August 5. Rodni’s cell phone died just after midnight Saturday morning and became she became untraceable.

Earlier this week, police found surveillance footage showing the last sighting of Rodni before the party. The footage showed her wearing a black bodysuit, green dickies pants and a black studded belt with black Vans sneakers. Her car has also not been seen since the party.

Detectives located surveillance from a local business in Truckee, where Kiely was spotted on 8/5 at 6:08 p.m. prior to going missing. Kiely last seen wearing black spaghetti strap bodysuit, green Dickies pants w/ black grommet belt&black Vans. Details: https://t.co/FH9EWR1dBR pic.twitter.com/C8IKbLQKTT — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) August 10, 2022

The police are treating the investigation as an abduction despite there not being any precise evidence of an abduction yet. Due to this, officers have not been able to issue an Amber Alert as that is one of the four requirements.

Police are urging others who attended the party to come forward with any information they may have, ensuring to the public that anyone who calls the office’s tip line may remain anonymous.