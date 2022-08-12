Trending

Missing: 16 year-old Kiely Rodni

In this undated photo released by the Placer County Sheriff's Office is Kiely Rodni. Authorities in Northern California are asking for the public's help in finding the 16-year-old girl who went missing after attending a party at a campground and may have been abducted. (Placer County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Updated 9:15 AM PT – Friday, August 12, 2022

The city of Truckee, located near Lake Tahoe in California, is still reeling from the disappearance of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni.

Search parties continued this week, consisting of volunteers from all over Placer County. Angela Musallam, from the Placer County Sheriffs office, talked about the search for Rodni during a press conference.

“We want to leave no stone unturned,” announced Musallam. “We take this case, just like any other missing persons case, extremely seriously. Kiely is considered to be highly at risk right now because she is a minor and she is missing”

Kiely went missing after attending a party at the Prosser Family Campground on Friday, August 5. Rodni’s cell phone died just after midnight Saturday morning and became she became untraceable.

Earlier this week, police found surveillance footage showing the last sighting of Rodni before the party. The footage showed her wearing a black bodysuit, green dickies pants and a black studded belt with black Vans sneakers. Her car has also not been seen since the party.

The police are treating the investigation as an abduction despite there not being any precise evidence of an abduction yet. Due to this, officers have not been able to issue an Amber Alert as that is one of the four requirements.

Police are urging others who attended the party to come forward with any information they may have, ensuring to the public that anyone who calls the office’s tip line may remain anonymous.

