Miss Nevada 2019 says she was stripped of title for supporting President Trump

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:37 PM PT — Tuesday, August 20, 2019

A Miss America pageant contestant has reportedly been disqualified for being a vocal Trump supporter. The now-former Miss Nevada 2019, Katie Williams, said she was stripped of her title over the weekend for allegedly “mixing pageant and politics.”

Williams claimed she was given permission from pageant officials to attend political events with her sash, and to create a separate Facebook profile for her pageant activities. The beauty queen believes she is being targeted for her conservative beliefs, adding, if she had more liberal views then her social media posts would not be an issue.

“I’ve spent so many years of my life wondering what people thought of me, that I’m just at a point in my life that I don’t care and so I don’t apologize — not today, not tomorrow, not ever — because that is who I am, and if you don’t like it you don’t have to follow me,” she stated.

Williams saisd she will continue to fight against the terms outlined by the pageant, which require her to stay silent about her disqualification.