Trending

Miss. Gov. Reeves: Biden’s spending plan is a political statement

Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves delivers a televised address prior to signing a bill retiring the last state flag with the Confederate battle emblem during a ceremony at the Governor's Mansion in Jackson, Mississippi, on June 30, 2020. Upon signing the bill, the flag looses its official status. - Lawmakers in Mississippi voted June 28 to remove the Confederate battle standard from the state flag, after nationwide protests drew renewed attention to symbols of the United States' racist past.<br /> The measure passed with a 91-23 majority vote in the House of Representatives, triggering cheers in the Senate gallery. A few hours later, the Senate voted 37-14 for the bill. (Photo by Rogelio V. Solis / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ROGELIO V. SOLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves. (Photo by ROGELIO V. SOLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 1:50 PM PT – Sunday, April 4, 2021

Missippi Governor Tate Reeves (R) has opposed Joe Biden’s plans to raise taxes to fund the latest Democrat spending wishlist.

In an interview Sunday, Reeves said Biden’s plan would hardly improve America’s infrastructure, but it will erase millions of jobs in the private sector. The governor added, Biden’s plan would direct huge sums of money to the Democrat Party agenda while leaving much less funding for actual infrastructure.

“That is a political statement, it’s not a statement on trying to improve infrastructure in America,” Governor Reeves said. “It looks more like a Green New Deal than an infrastructure plan. Infrastructure is a core function of the government. It is something that the federal government, state government, and local government should spend more of our resources on, but we don’t have to hike taxes by $2 trillion to do it.”

Reeves added, Mississippi needs new infrastructure, just like any other state, but Biden’s plan does not address the needs of the American people.

MORE NEWS: Fla. Gov. DeSantis Refutes Report Of ‘Radioactive Water’

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE