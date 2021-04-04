Miss. Gov. Reeves: Biden’s spending plan is a political statement

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:50 PM PT – Sunday, April 4, 2021

Missippi Governor Tate Reeves (R) has opposed Joe Biden’s plans to raise taxes to fund the latest Democrat spending wishlist.

In an interview Sunday, Reeves said Biden’s plan would hardly improve America’s infrastructure, but it will erase millions of jobs in the private sector. The governor added, Biden’s plan would direct huge sums of money to the Democrat Party agenda while leaving much less funding for actual infrastructure.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says infrastructure is "something the federal government, the state government and local government should spend more of our resources on but we don't have to hike taxes by $2 trillion to do it" #CNNSOTU https://t.co/cPul2rjoL1 pic.twitter.com/i1NSryMKrR — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) April 4, 2021

“That is a political statement, it’s not a statement on trying to improve infrastructure in America,” Governor Reeves said. “It looks more like a Green New Deal than an infrastructure plan. Infrastructure is a core function of the government. It is something that the federal government, state government, and local government should spend more of our resources on, but we don’t have to hike taxes by $2 trillion to do it.”

Reeves added, Mississippi needs new infrastructure, just like any other state, but Biden’s plan does not address the needs of the American people.