Minority Leader McConnell: Far-left wants to change election, Senate rules

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:24 AM PT – Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Top Republicans are warning Americans of legislation that could lead to Democrats taking full control of the government. On Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) led the charge against H.R.1, which will be named S.1 when it hits the Senate floor.

McConnell claimed Democrats are pushing the law under the guise of expanding voting rights, but are really trying to expand their voter base. He and other opponents of the bill have said it would normalize illegal voting, in turn, allowing voters to elect candidates with universal mail-in ballots.

H.R.1 would also not require people to show their ID in order to vote. On top of that, the legislation would reduce the members of the Federal Election Commission and make it a tool of the Democratic National Committee.

H.R. 1 is the Democrats’ plan to take over the American election system and have it run by Washington bureaucrats. Democrats want to force all kinds of unpopular changes on all 50 states because they believe it would benefit their side. pic.twitter.com/ZZZcZ77PHM — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) March 23, 2021

Additionally, McConnell said Democrats in the upper chamber are trying to increase the power of their slim majority by killing the legislative filibuster. He noted Democrat senators are trying to flip two of their own, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), who oppose abolishing the practice. Democrats would need their votes along with support from at least 10 Republicans to bring ending the filibuster to a debate.

McConnell said the far-left wants senators to change the rules of the Senate, so they can push through their agenda. Meanwhile, President Trump has also weighted in on the issues by stressing that both H.R.1 and killing the filibuster would be a disaster for the country.