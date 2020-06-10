Minneapolis City Council unanimously votes to begin process to establish community based policing

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:40 AM PT — Saturday, June 13, 2020

Minneapolis City Council members began reforming their public safety institutions after they passed a resolution to move towards community based policing this week. On Friday, the council voted unanimously to start a year-long process to transform their policing bodies.

This came after nine members called to defund the police department over the weekend in favor of a public safety approach.

“If the container says ‘police,’ we can only put police in it. If the container says ‘public safety,’ it gives us a lot of wiggle room. In the meantime, while we’re still drafting this new form of emergency response, police can still occupy that space.” – Jeremiah Ellison, Minneapolis City Council member

The resolution created the “Future of Community Safety Work Group,” which has been tasked with carrying out the assessment.

They are expected to release their first report by late July. In the meantime, council members are discussing if they should let residents vote on repealing the law in November.