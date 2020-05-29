Trending

Minn. Gov. Walz enlists entire Nat’l Guard amid riots, marks first time in state history

A group of protesters surrounded several National Guard vehicles that were driving on Lake Street towards the blockade under the Hiawatha Light Rail station and forced them to reverse out in Minneapolis, Minn., on Friday, May 29, 2020.(Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 9:45 AM PT — Saturday, May 30, 2020

Minnesota has mobilized its entire National Guard for the first time in history. On Saturday, Governor Tim Walz announced the state is moving forward to ensure safety, security and peace by assembling around 1,700 guard members.

“I am authorizing and talking to General Jensen to fully mobilize the Minnesota National Guard, an action that has never been taken in 164-year history of the Minnesota National Guard,” stated Walz.

Overnight, the mayor also imposed a citywide curfew to try and curb the destructive protests.

His announcement followed this week’s violent and destructive riots, which the governor claimed have “nothing to do with the death of George Floyd. He went on to offer his condolences to business owners, whose livelihoods have been destroyed and damaged by rioters.

Protesters stand near a Minnesota National Guard vehicle Friday, May 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey also noted 80% of the people damaging property and looting were not citizens of the city, having traveled from out of state.

According to the governor, peaceful protests that were scheduled will resume Saturday in honor of Floyd will be carried out in a civil and safe manner.

On Friday night, the Pentagon ordered the army to put several troops “on the ready” to possibly deploy to Minneapolis. This included soldiers from Fort Bragg in North Carolina and Fort Drum in New York.

The units would be deployed under the Insurrection Act of 1807, which was last used nearly two decades ago in the Los Angeles riots following the Rodney King trial. The 1991 case prompted violent protests when four policemen were acquitted for the beating of a black man.

Minnesota National Guard members maintain a position on Lake St., near S. Chicago Ave., protecting nearby firefighters following protests in the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minn. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP)

Meanwhile, Second Amendment advocates have come to the defense of local businesses in Minneapolis. Over the last few days, video footage has surfaced of both black and white Americans showing up armed in the Twin Cities to protect local stores.

Resident Michael Solomon has said he’s guarding businesses to protect the personal property of store owners and to guard the First Amendment right of peaceful protesters.

“Cops are a lot less likely to try and tread on people’s rights when there’s other armed Americans with them,” he explained. “So, we figured it’s about damn time some, or at least I figured that it’s about damn time, some heavily armed rednecks stood with fellow citizens.”

Solomon was just one of many First Amendment advocates bearing arms in the area as George Floyd protests continued Friday. Residents were also seen assisting in cleanup after the streets cleared.

