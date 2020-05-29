Minn. Gov. Walz doubles down on claim that most rioters came from outside of state

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:10 PM PT — Sunday, May 31, 2020

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz stood by his claims about the origins of many of the protesters in his state. During a recent press conference, the governor said it’s been hard to get data from recent arrests, due to ongoing tensions in Minneapolis.

However, he appeared to double down on his earlier statements, which alleged the majority of rioters are from outside of his state. He has acknowledged that incoming data has yet to confirm that assessment.

We have reason to believe that bad actors continue to infiltrate the rightful protests of George Floyd’s murder, which is why we are extending the curfew by one day. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) May 31, 2020

The governor also suggested Minnesotans could not have damaged their own state so much.

“I think and I know there are outside folks in there, whether leading it or not. So, we’ll get more data on this. I think wherever these folks are coming from to cause this harm, we have to address it. But I do want to be very clear: the idea of saying they’re outside forces is not to deflect and pretend we don’t have that.” – Tim Walz, Governor of Minnesota

We’re providing an update on the situation in Minneapolis and St. Paul at 10:30pm. You can tune in on your local media station or on our YouTube page here: https://t.co/8vxIFIoT72 — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) May 31, 2020

Walz also claimed his state has suffered a major cyber attack during ongoing protests.