Minn. Gov. Walz doubles down on claim that most rioters came from outside of state

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a news conference Friday, May 29, 2020, St. Paul, Minn., as he talked about the unrest in the wake of the death of George Floyd while he was in custody of Minneapolis police.(Glenn Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, Pool)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 12:10 PM PT — Sunday, May 31, 2020

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz stood by his claims about the origins of many of the protesters in his state. During a recent press conference, the governor said it’s been hard to get data from recent arrests, due to ongoing tensions in Minneapolis.

However, he appeared to double down on his earlier statements, which alleged the majority of rioters are from outside of his state. He has acknowledged that incoming data has yet to confirm that assessment.

The governor also suggested Minnesotans could not have damaged their own state so much.

“I think and I know there are outside folks in there, whether leading it or not. So, we’ll get more data on this. I think wherever these folks are coming from to cause this harm, we have to address it. But I do want to be very clear: the idea of saying they’re outside forces is not to deflect and pretend we don’t have that.” – Tim Walz, Governor of Minnesota

Walz also claimed his state has suffered a major cyber attack during ongoing protests.

