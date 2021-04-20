Minn. Gov. Walz declares state of emergency in counties around Minneapolis

OAN Newsroom

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) declared a state of emergency in the counties around Minneapolis in anticipation of a verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial.

Walz issued the declaration, which impacts seven counties, on Monday. He also announced the state is bringing in officers from Ohio and Nebraska to serve as backup.

The governor said we cannot allow civil unrest to descend into chaos, and must protect life and property. However, he also said the concerns of protesters need to be adequately addressed.

“I want to say, I hear those concerns from fear for their businesses and their homes. We need to provide the security and we’re prepared to do so. But I’m also at the same hand want to hear ‘I hear those decrying their inability to protest, and what they believe is heavy and too much out there.’ We need to strike that balance,” Walz stated. “I’ll be the first to tell you, this is not the way to live. We need to fix those other things so we don’t have to end up with National Guard on our streets, but I cannot allow those businesses to burn.”

The jury in the Chauvin trial began deliberations on Monday.