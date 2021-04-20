Trending

Minn. Gov. Walz declares state of emergency in counties around Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JUNE 05: Minnesota Governor Tim Walz tours damaged buildings on East Lake Street on June 5, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Walz, Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN), and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) joined business owners and community members to tour properties which were damaged during the protests and riots in Minneapolis which followed the death of George Floyd. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

UPDATED  9:27 AM PT – Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) declared a state of emergency in the counties around Minneapolis in anticipation of a verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial.

Walz issued the declaration, which impacts seven counties, on Monday. He also announced the state is bringing in officers from Ohio and Nebraska to serve as backup.

Protesters march to the 3rd Precinct Monday, April 19, 2021, in Minneapolis as the murder trial against the former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd advances to jury deliberations. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The governor said we cannot allow civil unrest to descend into chaos, and must protect life and property. However, he also said the concerns of protesters need to be adequately addressed.

“I want to say, I hear those concerns from fear for their businesses and their homes. We need to provide the security and we’re prepared to do so. But I’m also at the same hand want to hear ‘I hear those decrying their inability to protest, and what they believe is heavy and too much out there.’ We need to strike that balance,” Walz stated. “I’ll be the first to tell you, this is not the way to live. We need to fix those other things so we don’t have to end up with National Guard on our streets, but I cannot allow those businesses to burn.”

The jury in the Chauvin trial began deliberations on Monday.

