Minn. attorney general says Floyd case not going to be a rush to judgment

UPDATED 11:02 AM PT — Monday, June 1, 2020

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said state resources are needed to ensure fair accountability in the case surrounding George Floyd.

In an interview Monday, he said he’s working with the Hennepin County district attorney who brought charges against accused Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Ellison credited the Minneapolis police chief for his dismissal of him and the accused officers by saying it’s one of the first times he’s seen “real accountability” for that type of behavior. He asked the public to trust him in what could likely become a lengthy prosecution.

“Look, we all saw what happened to Freddie Gray in Baltimore and there were no convictions in that case,” said Ellison. “…let me remind people, in the Rodney King case the Simi Valley jury acquitted, so we’ve got to be careful, methodical and we’ve got to make sure that we’re playing the long game and that justice prevails.”

It with a large degree of humility and a great seriousness, I accept for my office the responsibility for leadership on this critical case involving the killing of George Floyd. We are going to bring to bear all the resources necessary to achieve justice in this case. pic.twitter.com/XXafzFT0Kd — Attorney General Keith Ellison (@AGEllison) June 1, 2020

Chauvin was slated to appear in court this week, but his hearing has been postponed until next week. Ellison took over the prosecution Sunday at the urging of a group of Minnesota state legislators.