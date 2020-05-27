Minn. attorney general announces additional charges in Floyd case

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:22 PM PT — Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has announced additional charges in connection with the killing of George Floyd. On Wednesday, Ellison announced he has upgraded former Officer Derek Chauvin‘s third-degree murder charge to a second-degree murder charge.

He also revealed charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder against former Minneapolis Police Department Officers Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Keung and Tou Thao. Lane and Keung took part in restraining Floyd during last week’s incident, while Thao was also at the scene of the altercation.

Ellison further requested all four officers’ bail be set at $1 million.

Minnesota AG Keith Ellison announces Derek Chauvin will now be facing 2nd-degree murder charges for the killing of George Floyd. The other three officers were each charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. pic.twitter.com/t3fhOhB5SJ — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) June 3, 2020

This came after Floyd family attorney Benjamin Crump suggested the charges would likely be upgraded for Chauvin. During a recent interview, he also confirmed that charges were coming for the other three officers.

“We heard that they expect to charge those officers,” Floyd family lawyer Benjamin Crump says when asked about the other three officers involved at the scene of George Floyd’s death. pic.twitter.com/EzlUENWVsy — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 2, 2020

The attorney issued a statement prior to Wednesday’s announcement, saying the officers’ arrest was a “bittersweet moment for the family of George Floyd.”

@AttorneyCrump, the legal team, & the family of #GeorgeFloyd have released the following statement about the arrest of the other three MPD officers involved in the death of George Floyd and the addition of a felony second-degree murder charge against fired officer Derek Chauvin. pic.twitter.com/t0bsDyc1fq — Ben Crump Law, PLLC (@BenCrumpLaw) June 3, 2020

When asked about the ongoing protests and riots, Crump said the only way to tamp down public outrage is to have police accountability and equal justice.