Minn. attorney general announces additional charges in Floyd case

FILE – In this Wednesday, May 27, 2020, file photo, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison answers questions during a news conference in St. Paul, Minn., about the investigation into the death of George Floyd, who died May 25, while in the custody of Minneapolis police officers. (John Autey/Pioneer Press via AP, Pool, File)

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has announced additional charges in connection with the killing of George Floyd. On Wednesday, Ellison announced he has upgraded former Officer Derek Chauvin‘s third-degree murder charge to a second-degree murder charge.

He also revealed charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder against former Minneapolis Police Department Officers Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Keung and Tou Thao. Lane and Keung took part in restraining Floyd during last week’s incident, while Thao was also at the scene of the altercation.

Ellison further requested all four officers’ bail be set at $1 million.

Quincy Mason, son of George Floyd, listens Wednesday, June 3, 2020 as family attorney Ben Crump, left, addresses a news conference as they and some Floyd family members visit the site in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

This came after Floyd family attorney Benjamin Crump suggested the charges would likely be upgraded for Chauvin. During a recent interview, he also confirmed that charges were coming for the other three officers.

The attorney issued a statement prior to Wednesday’s announcement, saying the officers’ arrest was a “bittersweet moment for the family of George Floyd.”

When asked about the ongoing protests and riots, Crump said the only way to tamp down public outrage is to have police accountability and equal justice.

