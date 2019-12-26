Military, election officials hold joint drills to ensure election security

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:54 PM PT — Thursday, December 26, 2019

The U.S. Military has launched a cyber training program for election officials across the country in an effort to ensure the integrity of the 2020 elections. In a series of Thursday drills, military instructors provided guidelines and advice to officials from 24 states on how to defend elections from hacking.

“If a democracy is under attack and you guys are the ones who are at the pointy end tip of the spear, why shouldn’t we train that way?” asked Belfer Center Co-Director Eric Rosenbach.

With effective information sharing, we can make our decentralized #election system a strength rather than a vulnerability. Read the new Elections Battle Staff Playbook from @D3P: https://t.co/IYVEUvqspk — Belfer Center (@BelferCenter) December 26, 2019

The Pentagon said this kind of training is necessary to prevent uncertainty and fraud, which rocked the 2016 elections. Officials said both military and elections personnel are fighting to defend America’s democracy.

“(We are) making sure that the hardest and the most challenging issues are dealt with by at least senior leadership,” said Elections Director Stephen Trout. “That the average call about, ‘Hey, where’s my polling place?’ or ‘Did you get my ballot?’ can be handled by staff with procedures.”

Critics said irregularities like voting machine malfunctions, illegal voting and ballot harvesting pose a greater threat to U.S. elections than hypothetical hacking.