Mike Lindell says Donald Trump could be back in office in August

FILE - In this Sunday Feb. 28, 2021, file photo President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Fla. New York prosecutors are asking new questions about Trump's Seven Springs estate in Mount Kisco, N.Y., trying to determine whether the value of the century-old mansion was improperly inflated to reduce his taxes. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 9:15 AM PT – Monday, March 29, 2021

According to Mike Lindell, President Trump could be back in office by August. The MyPillow CEO made the comment during a weekend video appearance on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast.

Lindell said all the evidence he’s compiled showing fraud in the 2020 presidential election will be shown to the Supreme Court. He expects that evidence will be enough to overturn the results of the election.

While on the show, Lindell also touted his upcoming social media site, which he said will be able to house a billion users.

