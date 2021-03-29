Mike Lindell says Donald Trump could be back in office in August

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:15 AM PT – Monday, March 29, 2021

According to Mike Lindell, President Trump could be back in office by August. The MyPillow CEO made the comment during a weekend video appearance on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast.

Lindell said all the evidence he’s compiled showing fraud in the 2020 presidential election will be shown to the Supreme Court. He expects that evidence will be enough to overturn the results of the election.

Mike Lindell declares that as a result of voter fraud lawsuit he'll soon be filing, "Donald Trump will be back in office in August." pic.twitter.com/5Ewtd9SZ1O — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 29, 2021

While on the show, Lindell also touted his upcoming social media site, which he said will be able to house a billion users.