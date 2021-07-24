Trending

Mike Lindell offering $5M to disprove his 2020 election fraud evidence

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 10: Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow, speaks during a campaign rally held by U.S. President Donald Trump at the Target Center on October 10, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Lindell is an outspoken supporter of the Trump presidency and his campaign for reelection. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

UPDATED 5:56 PM PT – Saturday, July 24, 2021

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell announced he’s offering a multi-million dollar reward to anyone attending his cyber symposium if they can disprove data showing President Trump won the 2020 presidential election. Lindell recently announced the contest, saying he’ll give $5 million to the person who can dispute his evidence.

However, only people participating in the symposium are to be eligible for the reward, including politicians, cyber experts and reporters.

Lindell is expected to reveal “cyber data and the packet captures from the November 2020 election” he has claimed to have possession of. Additionally, the businessman claimed to have 37-terabytes of information that he believes exposes voter fraud.

The symposium is slated for Aug. 10 through Aug. 12 in South Dakota and will be live streamed for 72 hours on Lindell’s website Frank.

