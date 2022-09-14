Mike Lindell: FBI seized phone, was asked to keep quiet on the matter

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:47 AM PT – Wednesday, September 14, 2022

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell claims he was surrounded by the FBI. During his show on Tuesday, he broke the news to his audience that the government agency surrounded him at a Hardees restaurant and seized his cell phone.

Lindell later showed what appears to be a subpoena for his phone then said the FBI also told him to keep “hush” on the matter while the investigation is ongoing.

Since the news broke, President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to alert his followers that Americans are “officially living in a weaponized police state, rigged elections and all.”

Trump responds to FBI’s Mike Lindell raid and seizure of his phone: “We are now officially living in a weaponized police state.” pic.twitter.com/qJgnfrPCq3 — Addison Smith (@AddisonSmithOAN) September 14, 2022

The FBI has since confirmed it executed a search warrant, which was authorized by a federal judge.