Migrant feud between Texas and NYC sparks debate

Members from both parties are weighing in on the migrant feud between Texas and New York City. Former New York Rep. Peter King is just one of many condemning the ongoing border crisis.

“The problem is not with the governor of Texas, its with the President of the United States,” he asserted. “And the Department of Homeland Security, which is not securing the border, and that’s the real issue here.”

As President Joe Biden seems to be avoiding the issue, cities and states have now gotten involved in trying to clean up the mess. David Paterson, former Democrat governor of New York, recently praised Texas Governor Greg Abbott while calling the busing of migrants from Texas to New York City a “brilliant stunt.”

“It put New York’s mayor, Eric Adams, in the position where he can’t say he won’t accept the immigrants because that would be going against was has been the policy most Democrats have about immigration in the first place,” he noted.

Additionally, Paterson said attempts to send migrants back could hurt Adam’s plea for federal aid.

“But also, if he sends the immigrants back to Texas, he is in a sense going against his own attempt to get the federal government to pay for the fact that they’re here,” explained the former governor.

The State of Texas loads the necessary amount of food/water/PPE on buses before they travel to New York City and Washington D.C. transporting migrants who have been processed & released in small Texas border communities by the federal government.#OperationLoneStar #BorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/EYtKq7sKg3 — Texas Division of Emergency Management (@TDEM) August 15, 2022

This comes as more migrants have arrived in New York City from Texas recently. Meanwhile, Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas) said his state is going broke over the amount of immigrants pouring into the state.

“We get over 6,000 a day that we know of and more that we can’t even track,” he explained. “Texas has been bearing the burden of this for so long. Texas is going broke to try and take care of the federal governments job.”

Additionally, the congressman said the reaction from Mayor Adams is comical and that he should look at the real root cause of the problem.

“If this guy wants to address the root issue, he needs to go and do what Kamala Harris said she was going to do…the root cause is right down the hall from where she sits in the White House in the Oval Office, that’s where the root cause is,” said Jackson.

Meanwhile, a top immigration reform organization has now listed New York City as the “worst” sanctuary city, bumping Los Angeles from the slot. Governor Abbott said he intends to continue sending busses of migrants to Washington D.C. and New York City until Biden “does his constitutional duty and secures our border.”