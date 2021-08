FILE PHOTO: Smartphone is seen in front of Microsoft logo displayed in this illustration taken, July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration FILE PHOTO: Smartphone is seen in front of Microsoft logo displayed in this illustration taken, July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

August 19, 2021

(Reuters) – Microsoft Corp said on Thursday it will change the commercial pricing for Microsoft 365 services and it will go into effect in six months. (https://bit.ly/3k6RSg7)

