Microsoft says Bytedance won’t sell TikTok’s U.S. operations to it



FILE PHOTO: China and U.S. flags are seen near a TikTok logo in this illustration picture taken July 16, 2020. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo FILE PHOTO: China and U.S. flags are seen near a TikTok logo in this illustration picture taken July 16, 2020. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo

September 13, 2020

(Reuters) – Microsoft said on Sunday it was informed by Bytedance that it would not be selling TikTok’s U.S. operations to Microsoft.

“We are confident our proposal would have been good for TikTok’s users, while protecting national security interests,” Microsoft said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)