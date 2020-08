FILE PHOTO: The Microsoft logo is pictured ahead of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 24, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez FILE PHOTO: The Microsoft logo is pictured ahead of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 24, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

August 1, 2020

(Reuters) – Microsoft Corp is in talks to buy ByteDance-owned TikTok, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing a source.

The discussions between Microsoft and TikTok were first reported earlier on Friday by FOX Business, the Times said.

