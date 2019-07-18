Microsoft beats revenue estimates on cloud boost



July 18, 2019

(Reuters) – Microsoft Corp <MSFT.O> on Thursday reported fourth-quarter revenue that beat analysts’ estimates, powered by growth in its flagship cloud product Azure.

Total revenue rose 12 percent to $33.72 billion for the quarter ended June 30, above average analysts’ estimates of $32.77 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

