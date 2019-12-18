Micron beats quarterly revenue estimates on higher memory demand



FILE PHOTO: The logo of U.S. memory chip maker MicronTechnology is pictured at their booth at an industrial fair in Frankfurt, Germany, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The logo of U.S. memory chip maker MicronTechnology is pictured at their booth at an industrial fair in Frankfurt, Germany, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

December 18, 2019

(Reuters) – Micron Technology Inc beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, benefiting from an uptick in demand for memory chips after a tepid year, sending its shares up 3% in trading after the bell.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $491 million, or 43 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Nov. 28, from $3.29 billion, or $2.81 per share, a year earlier. Revenue also fell to $5.14 billion from $7.91 billion, but beat estimates of $5.01 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

