Trending

Mick Mulvaney speaks about his decision to resign

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 23: Mick Mulvaney held a news conference to discuss the Trump Administration’s federal budget in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House May 23, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 11:36 AM  PT – Sunday, January 10, 2021

The former U.S. envoy to Northern Ireland explained why he stepped down after Wednesday’s attack on Capitol Hill. In an interview on Sunday, Mick Mulvaney professed the violent events had “struck the very heart of what it means to be an American.”

The former chief of staff described the assault that resulted in five deaths as “extreme,” and directly attributed his resignation to it.

Mulvaney spoke on his resignation the day after the protest.

“Those who choose to stay, and I have talked to a couple of them, are choosing to stay because they are concerned the President might put someone in to replace them that could make things even worse,” Mulvaney stated. “So I’m not condemning those who choose not to resign. I understand that, but I can’t stay here. Not after yesterday. You can’t look at that yesterday and think I want to be a part of that in any way shape or form. ”

Mulvaney added he “signed up for lower taxes and regulation,” not the events that transpired at the Capitol building.

MORE NEWS: Sen. Blunt: We Won’t Impeach President Trump

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE