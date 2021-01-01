Mick Mulvaney speaks about his decision to resign

OAN Newsroom

The former U.S. envoy to Northern Ireland explained why he stepped down after Wednesday’s attack on Capitol Hill. In an interview on Sunday, Mick Mulvaney professed the violent events had “struck the very heart of what it means to be an American.”

The former chief of staff described the assault that resulted in five deaths as “extreme,” and directly attributed his resignation to it.

"We didn't sign up for what you saw yesterday…We signed up for making America great again, we signed up for lower taxes, less regulation, economic opportunity. The president has a long list of successes that we can all be proud of. But all of that went away yesterday….'" — Mick Mulvaney (@MickMulvaney) January 7, 2021

Mulvaney spoke on his resignation the day after the protest.

“Those who choose to stay, and I have talked to a couple of them, are choosing to stay because they are concerned the President might put someone in to replace them that could make things even worse,” Mulvaney stated. “So I’m not condemning those who choose not to resign. I understand that, but I can’t stay here. Not after yesterday. You can’t look at that yesterday and think I want to be a part of that in any way shape or form. ”

