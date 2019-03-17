Mick Mulvaney Defends Pres. Trump Amid Criticism Over NZ Mosque Shooting Response

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:27 PM PT – Sun. March 17, 2019

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney defends President Trump amid criticism that his tough immigration stance influenced the attacks on two New Zealand mosques.

In an interview on Sunday, Mulvaney called the notion absurd that the President’s rhetoric influenced the shooter.

Acting White House Chief of Staff @MickMulvaneyOMB on New Zealand massacre: Donald Trump is no more to blame for what happened than Mark Zuckerberg is for creating Facebook. pic.twitter.com/Su7Sp978Fg — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) March 17, 2019

This comes after critics claimed President Trump did not do enough to condemn the attacks.

Mulvaney went on to criticize the media for politicizing the incident in an effort to attack President Trump.

He also pushed back on claims there has been a recent surge in white nationalism in the U.S.