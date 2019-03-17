Trending

Mick Mulvaney Defends Pres. Trump Amid Criticism Over NZ Mosque Shooting Response

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 1:27 PM PT – Sun. March 17, 2019

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney defends President Trump amid criticism that his tough immigration stance influenced the attacks on two New Zealand mosques.

In an interview on Sunday, Mulvaney called the notion absurd that the President’s rhetoric influenced the shooter.

This comes after critics claimed President Trump did not do enough to condemn the attacks.

Mulvaney went on to criticize the media for politicizing the incident in an effort to attack President Trump.

He also pushed back on claims there has been a recent surge in white nationalism in the U.S.

