Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh named AP Coach of the Year



FILE PHOTO: Dec 4, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports FILE PHOTO: Dec 4, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

December 10, 2021

Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh was named Associated Press Coach of the Year on Friday, beating out Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell for the honor.

Harbaugh received 22 of 53 first-place votes and earned 103 points in the balloting. Fickell received 16 first-place votes and 88 total points.

Baylor’s Dave Aranda (five first-place votes, 47 points) was a distant third. Michigan State’s Mel Tucker (4, 22) and Georgia’s Kirby Smart (1, 13) round out the top five.

No. 2 Michigan (12-1) will face No. 3 Georgia (12-1) in the College Football semifinals on Dec. 31. No. 4 Cincinnati (13-0) will meet No. 1 Alabama (12-1) in the day’s other semi.

It is the first appearance for both Michigan and Cincinnati in the CFP.

–Field Level Media