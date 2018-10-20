Michael Flynn sentencing delayed

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:32 AM PT — Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018

Michael Flynn’s sentencing is delayed after the judge overseeing the case grants his legal team’s request to postpone it.

During a hearing at a Washington, D.C. courthouse, federal Judge Emmet Sullivan decided to postpone the sentencing date until Flynn completes his cooperation with prosecutors.

Before the delay, Flynn acknowledged he was aware lying to FBI investigators was a crime when he was interviewed back in January 2017.

As part of a plea deal, special counsel Robert Mueller’s office has recommended Flynn receive no jail time for lying to federal prosecutors.

The judge suggested both sides of the case update him on March 13, 2019 for a status hearing.