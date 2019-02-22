Michael Cohen granted surrender date extension

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:42 AM PT — Wednesday, February 20, 2019

Michael Cohen’s entry into federal prison is pushed back by two-months after a judge granted his request for a reprieve. In a decision made Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge William Pauley gave Cohen a 60-day extension regarding his reporting date. This means he will now have to report to prison on May 6th rather than March 6th.

Cohen’s legal team asked the judge for the extension due to his recent surgery and subsequent recovery needs. The attorneys also said Cohen anticipates being called before three congressional committee’s before the end on the month.

This comes after Cohen was sentenced to three-years in prison back in December in relation to convictions for several federal crimes.