Trending

Mich. sheriffs join march with protesters

A Genesee County Sheriff’s deputy raises his fist in solidarity alongside protesters as hundreds march at a peaceful protest seeking justice for George Floyd on Saturday, May 30, 2020, on Miller Road in Flint Township, M.I. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 5:00 PM PT — Sunday, May 31, 2020

A Michigan sheriff and his deputies showed support for local protesters by joining them as they marched for George Floyd.

On Sunday, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and a group of deputies marched with demonstrators in Flint, Michigan. Swanson told the crowd he was there to make sure protesters were given a voice.

He also wanted to express that the Minneapolis police officer who killed Floyd does not represent law enforcement officers across the nation.

“We want to be with y’all for real. So, I took off my helmet and laid the batons down. I want to make this a parade, not a protest. We cops love you, that cop over there hugs people. So, you tell us what you need to do.” – Sheriff Chris Swanson, Genesee County Sheriff’s Department

The sheriff has said it’s a night he will remember for the rest of his career. He also noted the crowd instantly cheered up when police listened to them.

MORE NEWS: Report: Fla. Police Officer Stabbed In Neck During Riots

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE