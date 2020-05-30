Mich. sheriffs join march with protesters

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:00 PM PT — Sunday, May 31, 2020

A Michigan sheriff and his deputies showed support for local protesters by joining them as they marched for George Floyd.

On Sunday, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and a group of deputies marched with demonstrators in Flint, Michigan. Swanson told the crowd he was there to make sure protesters were given a voice.

He also wanted to express that the Minneapolis police officer who killed Floyd does not represent law enforcement officers across the nation.

“We want to be with y’all for real. So, I took off my helmet and laid the batons down. I want to make this a parade, not a protest. We cops love you, that cop over there hugs people. So, you tell us what you need to do.” – Sheriff Chris Swanson, Genesee County Sheriff’s Department

This right here shows that not all cops are bad! Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is walking with protestors in Flint TWP 🖤 #MichiganProtest #BLM pic.twitter.com/2fnVT3NH9d — jared adams (@JjAdams715) May 31, 2020

The sheriff has said it’s a night he will remember for the rest of his career. He also noted the crowd instantly cheered up when police listened to them.