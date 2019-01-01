Mich. man opens store selling President Trump merchandise

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:35 PM PT — Sunday, December 29, 2019

A Michigan man has opened a store selling President Trump-themed merchandise. Gary Middleton opened the store in Kent County two weeks before Christmas and said business is booming.

Middleton said he buys his merchandise through wholesale and even sells his own t-shirt designs.

The Plainfield resident said he hopes his shop will help drive the president’s reelection effort.

“We need to get t-shirts, hats, anything we can to support our candidate for president in 2020,” he said. “With any luck, we’re going to turn Michigan decidedly red in the next election cycle.”

While speaking to reporters, Middleton added he supports protesters who decide to picket his store and added they are welcome to express their First Amendment rights.