Mich. Gov. Whitmer faces resistance to COVID-19 shutdowns

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) has been faced with calls to keep her state open after urging residents to stay at home to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Whitmer told reporters on Sunday, she’s calling for a temporary two-week long shutdown of in-person learning, youth sports games as well as restaurants and bars.

Coronavirus cases in Michigan have risen in recent weeks, especially among teenagers and children. Cases in children under 10-years-old jumped by 230 percent since February and people aged 10 to 19 experienced a 227 percent increase in cases.

This came despite the Democrat governor admitting the state has some of the strictest COVID-19 measures in the country.

“We are seeing a surge in Michigan despite the fact that we have some of the strongest policies in place: mask mandates, capacity limits, working from home,” Whitmer stated. “We’ve asked our state for a two-week pause…despite all that we are seeing a surge of variance and that’s precisely why we’re really encouraging them to think about surging vaccines into the state of Michigan.”

Meanwhile, the Michigan High School Athletics Association said it will continue to hold their games as scheduled and leave it up to individual schools to decide whether to participate.

Additionally, the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association called Whitmer misguided and said her recommendations are not rooted in “proof or reliable data.”