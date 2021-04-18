Trending

Mich. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer blames travelers for COVID-19 spike

DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 31: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a drive-in campaign rally with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama at Belle Isle on October 31, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. Biden is campaigning with Obama on Saturday in Michigan, a battleground state that President Donald Trump narrowly won in 2016. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Mich. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a drive-in campaign rally. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

UPDATED 7:30 PM PT – Sunday, April 18, 2021

The Governor of Michigan has blamed travelers for a growing number of coronavirus cases. On Sunday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) placed the blame on “snow birds” from Florida for the increasing number of coronavirus variant cases in the Great Lakes State.

In an attempt to stop the spread, Whitmer urged schools to go remote and businesses to have employees work from home for a week.

“This variant, the B117 variant, is what is growing so quickly in Michigan,” Whitmer claimed. “We have the second most — I think — after Florida. Michigan and Florida are not next to each other, but this is the time of the year that snow birds come home from Florida where people are going on spring break and all of these things can contribute to spread.”

Her statement came after she asked for grace when a top staffer took heat for a recent vacation in Florida. Additionally, the state’s health director, Elizabeth Hertel, traveled to Alabama recently despite Whitmer’s calls to avoid out-of-state travel.

