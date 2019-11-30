Mich. authorities searching for man suspected of shooting police officer

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:30 PM PT — Saturday, November 30, 2019

Authorities in Michigan are searching for a man suspected of shooting a police officer. Battle Creek Police are looking for 30-year-old Andre Yarbrough after he allegedly shot Officer Jeffrey Johnson three times on Saturday.

The incident took place while officers were monitoring a home. Reports said they could hear children screaming inside. Authorities said Officer Johnson approached the suspect after he exited the home.

“Although his injuries are substantial, he took 3 shots,” explained Battle Creek Police Chief Jim Blocker. “One round first struck his leg,…one to the upper chest area…and one to the wrist.”

Blocker credited Johnson’s bulletproof vest for undoubtedly saving his life and said he is expected to make a full recovery.

Police do not know if the suspect is still armed, but believe he may be injured. They have asked anyone with information to come forward.

@BattleCreekPD and other law enforcement searching for Andre Durrell Yarbrough this morning, after an officer involved shooting overnight. Officer Jeff Johnson is stable at Bronson Methodist in Kalamazoo. More: https://t.co/MAmS8W3GXW pic.twitter.com/YIufSSJsu1 — City of Battle Creek (@BattleCreekCity) November 30, 2019

“If you know something, say something and call,” said Blocker. “Air, water, land – we’re gonna look everywhere.”