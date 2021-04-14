Mich. attorney DePerno says Democrats are threatening, obstructing election fraud lawsuit

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:45 AM PT – Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Michigan attorney Matthew DePerno said he’s facing threats and obstruction by authorities over his lawsuit detailing evidence of fraud and meddling in last year’s elections.

“This is the state’s top law enforcement officer who comes forward and threatens legislators that if they do their job and act on behalf of their constituents that she will charge them criminally,” he explained. “”They’re scared of that, so they have no courage.”

Among the defendants in his lawsuit, DePerno named Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson who is backed by George Soros and was allegedly involved in the cover-up of election fraud. The attorney also noted, Democrat officials destroyed some of the election data in violation of federal law.

“And the issue really primarily related to the idea that Sheryl Guy, the clerk in Antrim County, had deleted information off of the Antrim County system on November 4th at 11:03 p.m.,” he explained. “So a lot of the data that we had been looking for in this case was deleted by by her…we felt that substantial detriment to our case.”

The entire Michigan media has been huddled with far left wing progressives and gov’t fascists for 48 hours to come up with a response to our brief. The media will bow to their government masters today and all print a reply brief, disguised as a news story. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/vhVJP5BUv4 — Matthew S. DePerno, Esq. (@mdeperno) April 11, 2021

DePerno said his office has filed additional subpoenas in nine counties across Michigan seeking election records in line with the law, but Democrat officials are fighting it every inch of the way.