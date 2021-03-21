Miami Beach declares state of emergency amid spring break

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:50 AM PT – Sunday, March 21, 2021

Miami Beach, Florida declared a state of emergency after spring breakers descended on the city.

Democrat Mayor Dan Gelber announced an evening curfew in the entertainment district on Saturday, while also shuttering major roads into the city overnight.

City of Miami Beach Announces 8 p.m. Curfew in High Impact Zone Starting Tonight — Officials Also Impose Additional Spring Break Emergency Measures pic.twitter.com/3lmt3FsbJw — #MaskUpMiamiBeach (@MiamiBeachNews) March 20, 2021

This came despite Florida notably having some of the loosest restrictions, while maintaining similar, and in some states, better numbers than Democrat lockdown states.

Local officials claimed the city is being overrun with college students who are disregarding safety protocols.

“Circumstances have simply just made it too difficult, too many people are coming here right now,” Gelber stated. “Although at times it seems perfectly fine during the day, especially at night there is no question that it becomes a place that feels a little out of control, or a lot out of control.”

The measures will remain effective for at least 72 hours, but Gelber said they could potentially be expanded.