Mexico’s Televisa posts 44% jump in Q2 net profit

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Grupo Televisa, Mexico’s largest broadcaster, reported on Tuesday a 44% jump in net profit in the second quarter compared with the year earlier period.

The company posted a net profit of 3.14 billion pesos ($156 million) compared to 2.2 billion pesos in the same period in 2021.

The company’s revenue slightly increased 0.3% to 18.53 billion pesos from the year-earlier period.

($1 = 20.1335 Mexican pesos at end-June)

