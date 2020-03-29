Mexico’s President says will comply with public vote to halt brewery project



FILE PHOTO: Bottles of the beer, Corona, a brand of Constellation Brands Inc., sit on a supermarket shelf in Los Angeles, California April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Bottles of the beer, Corona, a brand of Constellation Brands Inc., sit on a supermarket shelf in Los Angeles, California April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Saturday said his government will comply with a public consultation to halt the construction of U.S. brewer Constellation Brands Inc’s <STZ.N> more than $1 billion brewery project in the border city of Mexicali.

“The citizens of Mexicali decided and we will comply with their will,” Lopez Obrador said.

