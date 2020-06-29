Mexico’s president confirms visit to Trump in Washington, date to be set soon

Trending

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a news conference in Mexico City, Mexico June 24, 2020. Mexico's Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador confirmed on Monday that he will visit U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington to celebrate the start of a new North American trade deal.

Lopez Obrador said a date would be set shortly for the visit and added the trip would likely not take place this week.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito, Editing by Franklin Paul)

