Mexico’s migration crackdown deters Central American migrants from U.S.

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:48 PM PT — Friday, July 26, 2019

The White House may be weighing a travel ban on Guatemala in the wake of a failed agreement regarding asylum between the two countries. According to reports, this is one of three options being considered by administration officials.

The White House is also looking into imposing a remittance tax on foreign nationals who send money back to Guatemala or even tariffs. This follows threats by President Trump after Guatemala had backed out of a deal, and indications his administration may hold them accountable.

Some reports show countries who have been placed on the U.S. travel ban list have stopped nearly all legal migration to the country — highlighting the ban’s effectiveness.

One America’s Jacob Demille has details on how Mexico’s new hardline policies are impacting Guatemalans who consider seeking asylum in the U.S.