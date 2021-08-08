Mexico’s Lopez Obrador to talk vaccines with Harris



FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris have a conversation after attending the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding between the United States and Mexico to establish a strategic partnership to cooperate on development programs in the Northern Triangle at the Palacio Nacional in Mexico City, Mexico June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will discuss COVID-19 vaccines with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday, amid recent caseload spikes in both nations driven by highly contagious new variants of the coronavirus.

In a speech, the Mexican leader did not provide further details on other subjects he and Harris will discuss on the Monday phone call.

Harris was tapped earlier this year by U.S. President Joe Biden to lead diplomatic efforts with Mexico and several Central American nations focusing in particular on regional migration and economic development.

Lopez Obrador appeared to preview additional U.S. vaccine donations.

“There are commitments for us to have more vaccines, provided by the United States government,” he said, speaking at a new national guard installation in the northern border city of Ciudad Juarez, just south of Texas.

He also praised U.S.-Mexico relations under Biden’s six-month-old administration, describing them as based on “respect for our sovereignty and development cooperation.”

(Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Noe Torres; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Alistair Bell)