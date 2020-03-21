Mexico’s Interjet airline to suspend international flights



FILE PHOTO: An Interjet Airbus A320-214 aircraft sits on the tarmac at Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City, Mexico January 10, 2018. Picture taken January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril FILE PHOTO: An Interjet Airbus A320-214 aircraft sits on the tarmac at Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City, Mexico January 10, 2018. Picture taken January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

March 21, 2020

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican airline Interjet said on Friday that it will suspend international flights beginning March 24 due to falling demand and the closure of borders and restrictions imposed by various countries aimed at halting the spread of coronavirus.

The company added in a statement that its national routes in Mexico will continue to operate.

(Reporting by Noe Torres, Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)