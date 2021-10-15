Mexico’s Femsa taps successor to CEO Padilla



FILE PHOTO: The logo of Mexico's FEMSA is pictured at its headquarters in Monterrey, Mexico, August 19, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The logo of Mexico's FEMSA is pictured at its headquarters in Monterrey, Mexico, August 19, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican bottler and retailer Femsa said on Friday that it has chosen a successor for Chief Executive Edurardo Padilla, who will retire in January.

Daniel Rodriguez, who currently leads the Femsa Comercio division including the vast chain of Oxxo convenience stores, is slated to take the helm after joining the company in 2015.

Femsa said in a statement that Rodriguez will focus on “growth and innovation along with sustainability, inclusion, and diversity.”

Padilla, who will step down on Jan. 1, had worked for close to 25 years at Femsa, including as its chief executive since 2018.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon)