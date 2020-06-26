Mexico’s coronavirus deaths pass 25,000, infections approach 203,000



People walk outside a market known as La Merced as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Mexico City, Mexico June 25, 2020.

June 26, 2020

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s healthy ministry on Thursday reported 6,104 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 736 deaths, bringing the nation’s total known infections to 202,951 and 25,060 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infections is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

