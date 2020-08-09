Mexico’s coronavirus death tally exceeds 52,000, cases above 475,900



August 9, 2020

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Saturday reported 6,495 new confirmed coronavirus infections and 695 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 475,902 cases and 52,006 deaths.

Officials have said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Mexico has the third highest coronavirus death tally globally, behind the United States and Brazil.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; editing by Jonathan Oatis)