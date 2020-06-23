Mexico’s confirms 4,577 new coronavirus infections and 759 deaths



FILE PHOTO: A medical staff is seen looking after a patient inside the provisional military hospital of the Campo Militar No. 1, which takes care of patients with symptoms of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mexico City, Mexico June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A medical staff is seen looking after a patient inside the provisional military hospital of the Campo Militar No. 1, which takes care of patients with symptoms of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mexico City, Mexico June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/File Photo

June 23, 2020

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico on Monday reported 4,577 new infections and 759 additional deaths from the coronavirus, the health ministry said, bringing the total number in the country to 185,122 cases and 22,584 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

(Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Sandra Maler)