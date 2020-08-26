Mexico’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 568,621, deaths reach 61,450



FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker collects a swab sample from a woman to be tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a public hospital, in Monterrey, Mexico July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker collects a swab sample from a woman to be tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a public hospital, in Monterrey, Mexico July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

August 26, 2020

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Tuesday reported 4,916 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 650 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 568,621 cases and 61,450 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)