Mexico central bank cuts rates, flags higher inflation risk due to wage hikes

December 19, 2019

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The Mexican central bank on Thursday cut its benchmark interest rate to 7.25%, as expected, citing softening headline inflation and slack in the economy, but highlighted concern that a recent minimum wage hike could stoke price pressures.

The five-member board of Banxico, as the Bank of Mexico is known, voted 4 to 1 to lower the rate by 25 basis points, the post meeting statement showed. One member wanted a 50 basis point cut to 7.0%.

“For 2020, core and headline inflation will reflect both the greater amount of slack in the economy and the cost-related pressures resulting from the recent minimum wage revisions, which could locate them moderately above the levels anticipated in the last quarterly report,” the statement said.

Mexico on Monday agreed to raise the daily minimum wage by 20%, the second consecutive major increase.

A Reuters poll found that all 16 analysts surveyed expected Banxico to lower the benchmark rate to 7.25%, the fourth consecutive cut since August.

