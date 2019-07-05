Mexico’s annual inflation expected to ease in June: Reuters poll



MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s annual inflation rate likely slowed in June due to lower price pressure for energy and some agricultural products, though core inflation is expected to rise, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

The median forecast of 10 banks, analysts and brokerages sees annual inflation of 3.95% through the end of June, compared with 4.28% in May. Mexico’s central bank targets inflation of 3%.

For core inflation, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, analysts expect an annual rate of 3.86%, compared with the previous rate of 3.77% in May.

Analysts expect the general consumer price index to rise 0.07% during the month, according to the survey.

Mexico’s statistics institute will publish June inflation data next Tuesday.

