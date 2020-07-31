Mexico’s Alfa to spin off rest of stake in Nemak, shares surge



FILE PHOTO: The logo of Nemak, a Mexico-based holding company primarily engaged in the automotive industry, is seen at a plant in the municipality of Garcia, in Nuevo Leon state, Mexico, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The logo of Nemak, a Mexico-based holding company primarily engaged in the automotive industry, is seen at a plant in the municipality of Garcia, in Nuevo Leon state, Mexico, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/File Photo

July 31, 2020

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican conglomerate Alfa <ALFAA.MX> said on Friday it plans to spin off the entirety of its remaining 75% stake in auto parts business Nemak <NEMAKA.MX>, sending Alfa’s shares surging 16.5%.

If shareholders approve the proposal at an Aug. 17 meeting, they would receive one share of Controladora Nemak for each of their Alfa shares. They would also retain share ownership in Alfa’s equity.

“We plan a gradual and orderly transition process to make Nemak an independent business,” Alfa President Alvaro Fernandez Garza said in a statement.

Controladora Nemak would be listed on the Mexican stock exchange following the spin-off, Alfa said. Nemak, which began to trade publicly in 2015, would continue to be listed as a separate entity. Nemak shareholders in the future would be able to decide whether to merge with Controladora Nemak, Alfa said.

Nemak, which makes aluminum car parts for automakers including Ford, General Motors, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Toyota, saw second-quarter results severely hit by shutdowns of light-vehicle production due to the coronavirus crisis.

The company posted a $125 million loss compared with net profit of $42 million the year before, while revenue shrank 60% from year-earlier period to $403 million – making it the worst-performing of Alfa’s publicly-traded companies.

Mexican bank Banorte said investors were likely to cheer the separation of Nemak’s risk from its parent company.

Alfa also owns 82% of petrochemicals company Alpek <ALPEKA.MX> and 53% of telecommunications provider Axtel <AXTELCPO.MX>. It is also the owner of food products business Sigma, and oil and gas unit Newpek.

The company said this month it will complete the sale of the majority of Newpek’s U.S. assets before the end of 2020.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon, Dave Graham and Abraham Gonzalez; Editing by Nick Zieminski)