Mexico wants to bolster economic ties with Argentina: president



Argentina's President-elect Alberto Fernandez (C) arrives to the National Palace for a private meeting with Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, in Mexico City Mexico November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Luis Cortes Argentina's President-elect Alberto Fernandez (C) arrives to the National Palace for a private meeting with Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, in Mexico City Mexico November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

November 4, 2019

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s government wants to strengthen its economic and commercial relations with Argentina, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday ahead of talks with Argentine President-elect Alberto Fernandez.

Lopez Obrador was speaking at a regular government news briefing. Fernandez is currently on a visit to Mexico. The two are due to meet for talks later on Monday.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Catherine Evans)