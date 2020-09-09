Mexico voids BlackRock consortium’s bid for ‘Mayan Train’ project



FILE PHOTO: A sign for BlackRock Inc hangs above its building in New York U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A sign for BlackRock Inc hangs above its building in New York U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico declared void a tender process, where a consortium that includes U.S. investment group BlackRock Inc <BLK.N> was the sole bidder, to build a section of one of the government’s flagship infrastructure projects, the so-called “Mayan Train”.

The 1,470-km (910-mile) train project is designed to link tourist hot spots and spur development on the Yucatan Peninsula at an estimated cost of $7 billion.

Deemed essential infrastructure by the government, the rail project is a top priority of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who hopes it will be a major generator of jobs in the country’s poorer south.

Mexico’s National Fund for Tourism Promotion (Fonatur) initially planned to announce the decision on Aug. 31, but said it needed more time to analyze the proposal from BlackRock and its partners.

BlackRock did not respond outside of U.S. office hours.

The Greenfield SPV VIII proposal, a consortium with BlackRock Mexico Infraestructura II and other companies, was the only bidder for the 121-km (75-mile) “section 5” that runs from Cancun to Tulum in Quintana Roo state.

Fonatur said in a statement late Tuesday that the bid’s economic proposal was “not solvent” and that it would open another bidding process for “section 5” under a different scheme that has yet to be determined.

