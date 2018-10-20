Mexico: U.S. to spend $10.6B to curb migration from Central America

OAN Newsroom

8:03 PM PT — Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018

The Mexican government claims the U.S. has agreed to allocate billions in aid to Central America.

According to the Mexican Foreign Minister on Tuesday, the U.S. State Department will spend $10.6 billion to tackle poverty and crime in southern Mexico and Central America.

Officials believe this will help curb mass migration into the U.S.

This comes as the government faces a shutdown over what some say is the result of democrat obstruction of the President’s request for $5 billion for the border wall.

Additionally, officials also said the U.S. aid will come in the form of a public-private partnership. Mexico’s Foreign Secretary said the U.S. and Mexico will take-charge of the initiative, which he believes will lead to “a prosperous and secure Central America, addressing the causes of immigration.”

President Trump previously weighed cutting aid to Central America, unless the local governments stop the flow of drugs, violent crime, and mass migration into the U.S.