Mexico, U.S. ‘need each other’ on migration, Lopez Obrador says



FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

April 23, 2020

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico and the United States are co-dependent when it comes to migration, Mexico’s president said on Thursday when asked to comment on his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump’s decision to temporarily suspend some immigration to the United States.

“We need each other mutually,” President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a regular government news conference.

“One couldn’t close the border completely. Because there’s a degree of integration that makes it indispensable to keep the border open,” he added.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)